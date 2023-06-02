Philips Digital Signage, dvLED Solutions Now Certified for Userful Infinity Platform

PPDS and Userful made a big announcement at InfoComm 2023. A new strategic partnership sees selected Philips digital signage and dvLED solutions becoming officially certified for use on the Userful Infinity Platform for mission-critical environments.

[PPDS Donates 65-inch Interactive Display to Enhance Classroom Learning]

Announced and demonstrated on the Philips booth (F01) at InfoComm Asia 2023, the Infinity Platform provides enterprise AV/IT teams with a comprehensive, fully integrated, and highly secure digital signage solution, delivering flexible management and advanced situational awareness of all AV applications on a single screen.

Designed exclusively for mission-critical environments, and with more than 1,000-plus companies from over 100 countries using the platform—including Deloitte, NASA, Ford, and Hilton—the partnership runs deep into the technology, with Userful’s ‘uClient’ application sitting directly in PPDS range of Philips professional displays with Android SoC. This eliminates the need for additional hardware or cabling, while ensuring seamless integration and end-to-end interoperability of displays (and other solutions) running on the Infinity digital ecosystem.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2023 at AV Network]

AV/IT enterprise customers/administrators will also benefit from Userful’s Signage Plus license, receiving a scalable and cost-effective content delivery network (CDN) to distribute media content efficiently on multiple and single displays.