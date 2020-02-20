Pexip Named Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

Based on its ongoing analysis of the global business videoconferencing market, Frost & Sullivan has recognized Pexip with its 2020 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Pexip, following the merger with Videxio, offers a variety of videoconferencing offerings and has influenced the market of largely closed solutions to open up in more meaningful ways.

(Image credit: Pexip)

"Pexip empowers customers to implement the endpoints of their choice by facilitating compatibility and interoperability across technologies such as H.323 and SIP, as well as interpretations of those and other industry standards employed by different vendors," said Robert Arnold, principal analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Its interoperability services allow Pexip, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Meet, and other videoconferencing users to join meetings together. Its deployment and consumption flexibility is practically unmatched in the enterprise videoconferencing market."

[Pexip Enhances Meetings With AI-Powered Adaptive Composition]

Pexip allows customers to prolong the use of their videoconferencing solutions and enables them to implement services that are tailored to their specific needs. The company delivers a range of benefits for organizations across the spectrum. For instance, SMBs may subscribe to its public cloud-delivered services to achieve cost savings, while enterprises and government agencies may implement Pexip as a self-hosted application to maintain control over data. Customers using the self-hosted application can also implement their own custom branding and workflows to provide a seamless experience for their users.

Significantly, Pexip is intensifying its focus on ease of use and the user experience (UX) as enterprise decision-makers and their users are becoming more comfortable with videoconferencing. Pexip user interfaces feature desktop and mobile soft clients, browser access, and purpose-built hardware endpoints to accommodate various preferences, work styles, use cases, and budgets.

"Pexip is finding success across end-user organizations of all sizes,” Arnold said. “It is also winning customer loyalty, as demonstrated by its reported 99 percent retention rate for its base of 3,500 customers and users in 190 countries. Overall, it has earned itself a strong competitive advantage with its disruptive solutions, ability to address market gaps, and growing brand equity."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.