PESA Issues Secura LION VDS-IP Platform

The What: PESA is releasing Secura LION, a secure VDS-IP platform enabling highly secure 4K+ video, audio, control and KVM over IP distribution within zero trust environments. Secura LION protects multiple classifications of content from both internal and external threats, whether in a localized room, a building, across a campus or across the world. From a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), to distributed command and control (C2) for government agencies, from secure briefing and operations centers to distributed post-production, sporting venues, airports and more, Secura protects and defends content.

The What Else: A live enterprise-architected secure, CNSA (Suite B) compliant, video distribution platform with embedded encryption in all flows from source to glass, Secura LION enables rapid, secure, and clear situational awareness by providing extremely low-latency, perfect-to-the-pixel, 4Kp60 4:4:4 images. Secura LION's compact form factor and consolidated signals can reduce cabling 50 percent or more while also decluttering the workspace.

Secura LION uses NIST certified modules throughout its implementation and in every connection port to ensure complete protection. In addition, Secura LION's implementation consists of patent pending multiple independent levels of security (MILS) enabling each flow to be authenticated, controlled, and authorized for individual viewing for multiple classifications. This ability, paired with ultra-efficient encoding for WAN traversal, makes Secura LION an ideal fit for JADC2 applications.

The Bottom Line: With the release of Secura LION, the ultra-secure workflows at the heart of all mission-critical applications can be secured to provide trusted, high-quality content for enhanced situational awareness.