PepperDash Releases Crestron Code Framework as Open Source

Control software development firm PepperDash has released its “Essentials” core control software framework as an open source project. PepperDash Essentials is a Crestron framework capable of running a wide variety of system designs out of the box and can also serve as a standardized plugin architecture to augment Simple# Pro and Simpl Windows programs.

“Open source software is common in areas outside of AV,” said PepperDash CTO Sumanth Rayancha. “In fact, most software products out there depend on it. But it’s rare in AV, where things are proprietary and custom. PepperDash wants to ensure that the AV industry continues to be recognized for innovative problem solving. Defining open-source control code, which anyone can use and improve for the benefit of the entire industry, helps meet that goal.”

