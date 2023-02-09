Peerless-AV's SEAMLESS Bespoke dvLED Mounting System

The custom curved dvLED display wall uses 8 x 4 Absen (opens in new tab) PL Pro dvLED cabinets mounted on Peerless-AV (opens in new tab)'s SEAMLESS Bespoke dvLED Mounting System. Precision-engineered with the most exacting of tolerances and Z-adjustment, the mounting system is a must-have for dvLED deployments requiring creative shapes, aggressive corner wraps, or concave/convex curves.

The content on the display shows highlights some of Peerless-AV’s recent custom concave curved dvLED projects globally, including First Americans Museum of Oklahoma with Absen and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco with Samsung, our biggest dvLED project in EMEA to date.

Recently on display at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, Keith Dutch, Managing Director – EMEA, Peerless-AV, said, “With this world first at ISE, Peerless-AV is once again setting standards and affirming its expertise not just in dvLED mounting but large scale, complex and challenging infrastructure on a global level.”

[ Peerless-AV Plays Supporting Role in Cutting-Edge Hybrid Learning Environments (opens in new tab) ]