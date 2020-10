"The era of students using their loans to buy expensive textbooks upfront could be coming to an end, after the academic publisher Pearson announced a shift towards a Netflix-style subscription-based model."—Source: The Guardian

Today's students want to flip the print-to-digital paradigm, and academic publishing titan Pearson is recalibrating to fight the headwinds. The new focus will be on subscription-style e-books, electronic assets, and digital-first resources.