Pandemic Forces Summer Classes to Move Online (Inside Higher Ed)

"A flurry of colleges has made the formal, if inevitable, announcements in the last 10 days that summer sessions -- or at least the first scheduled sessions for those that have multiple summer start dates -- will be online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Schools are starting to make what feels like a necessary decision at this point in the pandemic — moving face-to-face classes scheduled for the summer to remote, online delivery. Read what this shift could mean for institutions and students.