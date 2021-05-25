Panasonic Unveils New Hybrid Mirrorless Camera

The What: Designed with video creators in mind, Panasonic's newest digital mirrorless camera, the Lumix GH5M2, achieves C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit video recording and simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. With the pre-installed V-Log L, it is easy to match the color tone with the footage recorded in V-Log of S1H/S1 and V-Log L of GH5/GH5S.

The What Else: The 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor with Anti-Reflective (A.R.) coating clearly captures details and drives the maximum performance of the lens. The image processor is also updated from that of the GH5 by adopting the latest Venus Engine that boasts high speed and performance.

The Lumix GH5M2 is capable of unlimited video recording in various settings, reflective of the Lumix GH Series’ notoriously outstanding video performance for professional videography. In addition, the GH5M2 can record C4K/4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit, as well as produce simultaneous output of 4:2:2 10-bit over HDMI during 4K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit internal recording. Because it realizes a crop factor of 1.0x in 4K 60p by using the whole area of the sensor, the user can record video in the original viewing angle of the lens.

A V-Log L is pre-installed in the camera to deliver a high dynamic range and broad colors, eliminating the need to purchase a Software Upgrade Key separately. V-Log L renders a very flat image while maintaining the entire range of color information within the image, resulting in a greater level of play when the images are put through post-production processes.

Following the S1H, the video flagship camera of the S Series, the Lumix GH5M2 provides two types of Cinelike gamma presets in the Photo Style. With these modes, impressive looks with warm skin tones or delicate nuances of light and shadow can be reproduced even without color grading over V-Log footage. The Cinelike D2 gives priority to dynamic range and the Cinelike V2 prioritizes contrast.

The Bottom Line: Building on the performance and legacy of the GH5, the GH5M2 puts more creative power in the hands of filmmakers and videographers, equipping them with high quality video, high basic performance to meet various production sites, wire-optional live streaming, the high LUMIX standard of reliability and wide expandability.