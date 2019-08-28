Panasonic Projectors to Illuminate LUMA Projection Arts Festival

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America has been selected as the exclusive projection technology sponsor of LUMA, a projection mapping festival where artists, creative designers, and other mixed-media professionals gather to transform the urban landscape of Binghamton, NY into an immersive storytelling experience. Taking place September 6-7, 2019, 30 Panasonic large venue 3-Chip DLP laser projectors will be exclusively used to power LUMA, enabling a weekend that celebrates projection mapping, creativity, and artistic expression.

Founded to showcase the work of leading international creatives, LUMA takes over Binghamton’s downtown, transforming it into an enormous outdoor art gallery full of color, light, and sound using powerful projection technology and 3D animation. With more than 45,000 guests expected to attend, Panasonic’s PT-RQ22KU, PT-RZ21KU, and PT-RZ31KU 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE laser projectors, along with a wide range of Panasonic lenses, will be used across several festival locations to bring artists’ visions to life. When walking through the festival, visitors can expect local landmarks to turn into well-known monuments and new imaginings. This year, mythology, space, and humans’ relationship with nature will be at the forefront of the experience.

“Through our exclusive collaboration with LUMA, artists are able to treat downtown Binghamton as their canvas, transforming it into a completely immersive and interactive experience,” said John Baisley, senior vice president of professional imaging & visual systems, Panasonic Systems Solutions Company of North America. “Our projection mapping technology is essential in ensuring guests feel as if they’ve stepped into an entirely different world, one they may not be familiar with, but one they’ll come to understand through this visual storytelling.”

Featured in eight venues at LUMA, Panasonic’s projection technology is supporting major storytelling exhibits throughout the festival. Bart Kresa’s SVIATOVID exhibit will use four PT-RQ22KU 3-Chip DLP 4K+ Large Venue Laser Projectors to bring 360-degree projection mapping to life on a 15-foot-tall sculpture inspired by a ninth century Slavic deity. Additionally, Maxin10sity’s Pandora’s Box will utilize ten PT-RZ21KU 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors to delve into the infamous Greek myth, projecting a story about our most universal fears and the very nature of evil onto a five story building. Panasonic’s projection technology can also be found at other exhibits such as The Challenge by Freckled Sky, One Giant Leap by Favorite Color, DATANOVA by Ouchhh, and GrandSon Creative and The Awakening by Light Harvest.

“Projection mapping is at the heart of LUMA, which is why we selected a technology partner that could provide reliable products and unmatched support, enabling us to magnify the different forms of creativity and artistic expression without worrying about downtime,” said Joshua Bernard, who co-founded LUMA with artist Tice Lerner. “With Panasonic’s projection technology, we are able to take our passion for evolving the art of storytelling to new levels, which has helped us attract some of the top creative minds from across the globe for the fifth consecutive year.”