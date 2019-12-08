Panasonic Now Shipping AW-UE4 Ultra-Wide-Angle PTZ Camera

The What: Panasonic has begun shipping the ultra-wide-angle lens AW-UE4 compact 4K pan/tilt/zoom camera.

The What Else: Designed with a single-cable solution for video transmission, camera control, and power supply, the unit supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) and can be used as a USB camera powered from a computer. The AW-UE4 features operability through RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol), compatibility for direct upload of video to livestreaming services such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live, and is able to meet the needs of other live production implementations.

The camera supports 3840x2160/30p 4K video output and a variety of other formats for use in a wide range of environments. Its ultra-wide-angle lens enables the transmission of wide-angle footage from even the smallest installation spaces. With the compact size and versatility of the AW-UE4 body design, it is an optimal remote camera for recording/streaming.

The AW-UE4 is equipped with a digital zoom for magnification up to four times to capture distant subjects clearly. Expanded images can also be manipulated for pan and tilt-like effects to capture images from a variety of angles.

The Bottom Line: With a 111-degree field of view and capable of video output through three interfaces (HDMI, LAN and USB), the AW-UE4 is well suited for large or small areas, from huddle spaces to lectures/meetings to e-sports production. Available in both black and white finishes, the AW-UE4 has a suggested list price of $1,200.