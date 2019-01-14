Panasonic Debuts LiveCTRL Mobile Application

The What: Panasonic debuted its LiveCTRL mobile application enabling control, streaming, and switching of select Panasonic pan/tilt/zoom from an iPad Pro device.

The What Else: LiveCTRL for iPad allows users to monitor/control a single camera, while in-app purchases unlock multi-camera features and enable streaming production and control of up to four cameras.

Panasonic’s current generation of PTZ cameras feature advanced video encoding and control for IP networks—LiveCTRL leverages this functionality and can facilitate single or multi-camera live streamed monitoring and control that utilizes a newly-designed software joystick and remote operator interface for enabling smooth control and fine-tuning.

The app is compatible with Panasonic AW-HE40, AW-UE70, and AW-HE130 PTZ cameras as input sources. In addition to Panasonic cameras, users can also add iPhones as camera sources.

The Bottom Line: In terms of operation, Panasonic cameras, iPhone camera clients, and the LiveCTRL application running on an iPad Pro device will be connected on a network, further advancing Panasonic’s innovative network workflow.

LiveCTRL for iPad is now available in the iTunes store for free.