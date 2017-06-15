Panasonic Brings Application Solutions to Market, and to InfoComm

Panasonic (booth 1301) is using InfoComm 2017 to not just show new projection, digital signage, and other AV market products, but to showcase the company’s new focus on markets/applications: Stadiums, Themed Entertainment, Resorts, and Pro AV. Of course the lines between some of those are blurred– but at a press conference Thursday morning at the show, Panasonic execs brought in end users to show, not explain, how the Panasonic approach is getting great results in the field.

Two prominent examples: Panasonic’s recent deal with Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida, whereby Panasonic became official projection supplier. At the press event, Jim MacPhee Senior VP Walt Disney World, showed some spectacular results of that partnership, including the just-opened Avatar experience at that theme park using high lumen Panasonic projectors for pixel mapping, the creation of virtual scenery, and more. In fact that installation and other high profile ones at major theme parks are using Panasonic’s 3-chip DLP projector RQ32K– that’s the 4K version, and the Panasonic 3-chip DLP projector RQ31K– the 1080P version.

Jim MacPhee Senior VP, Walt Disney World (on left) is congratulated by Masaki Arizono of Panasonic on Walt Disney World's recent opening of the Avatar experience at Walt Disney World– that uses extensive Panasonic projectors.

Randy Dearborn, Senior VP of Technology, MGM Resorts showed examples of Panasonic’s partnership with MGM Resorts in Las Vegas– that owns and runs most of the high end hotel/casino properties on the strip in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts alone has 42,000 hotel rooms in Vegas, and 50 Retail outlets Dearborn explained that gaming is just 30% of what MGM does, with retail, hotel rooms, entertainment, and other non-gaming activity accounting for 70%. Dearborn said that, with Panasonic’s help, they putting much more resources into: AV integration, new sports books, AI digital concierges, and using data to better food & beverage distribution.

But it would not be InfoComm if great products were not on display. Panasonic is showing at their booth:

Balloon Cam

The balloon cam combines a drone with the hovering capability of a large balloon for a unique video platform. With unique shooting angles the balloon cam can be used to enhance the fan experience at sporting and other stadium events.

LinkRay

Panasonic’s LinkRay is a proprietary visible light communication technology, which enables smartphones with a dedicated app to access information emitted in signals from LED transmitters. Information can be downloaded and displayed in the user’s native language, augmenting visitor experiences in spaces such as theme parks, museums and galleries, as well as retail environments. The first U.S.-based museum installation can be seen at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, CA.

High Speed Real-Time Tracking and Projection Mapping System [.... you have to see this… it's never been done before]

The high speed Real-Time Tracking and Projection Mapping system will enable high resolution (1920 x 1080) images at 10,000 lumens ANSI brightness to be mapped onto fast-moving objects, such as performers on stage, with masking and trimming applied over video and fed to the projector in real time. The technology dovetails with high-brightness Panasonic’s 3-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE laser projectors adapted to rental and staging applications.

NEW PROJECTORS AND DISPLAYS:

Displays:

TH-75BQE1 Professional Touch Panel Display

SF2 Series and SF2H Series Professional Displays

Projectors:

PT-RZ21K 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE Laser Projector

ET-D75LE70 3-Chip DLP Fisheye Lens

Panasonic Broadcast, Cinema and Professional Video Systems products:

4K/HD PTZs with Improved Auto Tracking

AV-HLC100 Live Production Center

LiveCTRL iPad Control and Switching Application

360-Degree Live Camera System with Uncompressed 4K Output

AW-HR140 Integrated Outdoor IP65 PTZ Camera