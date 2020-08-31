Panasonic AW-UE100 Integrated PTZ Camera Now Available

The What: Panasonic's AW-UE100 Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) camera is now available to address the increasing demand to create streamlined productions that deliver high quality viewing experiences.

Panasonic AW-UE100 PTZ Camera (Image credit: Panasonic)

The What Else: Panasonic claims the AW-UE100 is the "industry’s first PTZ camera to support 4K/60p for high-bandwidth NDI and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)", which enables users to capture and stream high quality images and video over public internet securely and in real-time.

Addressing the need for increased flexibility, the new AW-UE100 PTZ camera features an all new Direct Drive motor for much quieter and smoother movement with heightened response time to capture quality live remote and studio production in broadcast, staging, corporate, sports, higher education, and house of worship applications.

To create immersive and engaging virtual broadcasts without the high costs associated with traditional cameras on the market, Panasonic is developing a plug-in for use with the AW-UE100 that integrates with the Unreal 3D Engine due to the FreeD positioning data outputted by the camera, to create an immersive VR or AR experiences.

The Bottom Line: The AW-UE100 offers a range of features to streamline production capabilities for users no matter what their professional video experience is or the shooting location and situation. To capture events of all sizes, the camera offers quality shooting capabilities, streaming workflows and high-magnification zoom and wide-angle shooting to ensure bright, clear visuals for immersive experiences of all kinds.

The AW-UE100 has a suggested list price of $8,350.