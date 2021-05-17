Palo Alto Networks Pinpoints New Ransomware Trends in Higher Ed (EdTech Magazine)

"Ransomware attacks are on the rise across higher education institutions. In March, an FBI advisory warned that there has been a spike in Protect Your System Amigo ransomware — also known as PYSA — targeting higher education institutions, K–12 schools and seminaries."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions of higher education remain an enticing target for cybercriminals. As ransomware attacks increase, higher ed stakeholders need a clear picture of the cyberthreat landscape to effectively safeguard campus data.