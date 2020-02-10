Our Shared Responsibility in Expanding Competency-Based Programming (The EvoLLLution)

"Competency-based education (CBE) programming is becoming increasingly necessary in higher education. But creating and expanding CBE programs can be challenging, with barriers that go beyond the administrative level. Institutions are looking to other departments and state leaders to help establish and expand programs that will best serve their adult learners."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the demand for competency-based programming continues to rise, it's becoming clear that schools will need to address the appetite for these programs on an institutional level. Read how to overcome the barriers to properly support a more expansive approach.