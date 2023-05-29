OSA International Invests Over $2 Million in L-Acoustics Pro AV Equipment

OSA International has invested over $2 million in L-Acoustics loudspeakers and amplified controllers. The investment is designed to underline its position as a leader in the live event production and rental industry while also expanding its global partnership capabilities.

The addition of L-Acoustics sound systems complements OSA's existing pro audio offerings by providing a more diverse range of solutions to cater to various client requirements. OSA has already deployed its new L-Acoustics equipment at numerous corporate events, delivering exceptional sound quality and versatility for customers looking to deliver the best combination of sound quality and value for money.

"We are incredibly excited about the capability this substantial investment in L-Acoustics pro AV equipment gives us to further expand our design choices and deliver more solutions and sound experience for our clients," said Jim Risgin, vice president, design and engineering at OSA. "As a company that prides itself on innovation and customer satisfaction, this move reinforces our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing tailored, cutting-edge solutions that exceed client expectations."

OSA has purchased a range of L-Acoustics sound reinforcement technologies, including K Series line source array, ranging from Kiva II to K2, and the Syva colinear source system. The investment is part of a long-term strategy based on working with manufacturers and designers to lead industry innovation. Going forward, OSA will continue to identify and deliver next-generation solutions to deliver maximum impact and value for customers globally.

“OSA has owned L-Acoustics gear since 2010, when the company first purchased a stage monitoring package for Chicago’s Ravinia Festival, and we’re delighted that they’ve now chosen to step up their rental inventory in a major way with plenty of K2, Syva, and everything in between,” said B.J. Shaver, L-Acoustics director of sales, Americas. “After partnering with their integration division on several exciting installation projects over the past year, the door was open to jointly explore how we could help bring increased success to their touring and corporate production side. As a result of those discussions, we’re pleased to now officially celebrate OSA’s new designation as an L-Acoustics Certified Provider for rental (CPr).”