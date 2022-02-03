Origin Acoustics Launches New Professional Collection Speaker Lines

Origin Acoustics is launching its new Professional Collection In-Ceiling and Pendant speakers.

The new Professional Collection In-Ceiling Collection goes above and beyond the competition, providing integrator friendly features and musicality. Each model is a two-way loudspeaker with a pivoting silk DPSD tweeter, utilizing Origin's patented Multi-Motion Pivoting for superior aiming and dispersion.

The new in-ceiling models are available in three sizes, the PC50, PC60 and PC80 are now shipping. The new PCSUB8 Subwoofer with eight-inch IMMP Woofer and 200 Watts of power will be available in the second quarter 2022.

The new Professional Collection Pendant Speakers provide superior bass and dispersion in an ultra-modern enclosure. The secret is its rear-facing tuned bass radiator, which virtually doubles the cabinet size when it comes to low-end reproduction.

Origin Acoustics' Professional Collection Pendant speakers: (from left) PP50, PP80, PP60 (Image credit: Origin Acoustics)

The Pendant Speakers share the same premium transformers and silk DPSD tweeters as the Commercial Collection, ensuring a smooth, consistent sonic signature for all installs, regardless of style or placement. They come standard in black and white, with three woofer/tweeter complements and one subwoofer.

The new collection includes three sizes and models, the PP50, PP60 and PP80. A new Pendant PPSUB8 Subwoofer with an eight-inch IMPP woofer, 8 Ohm or 70V (120W-15W) and 200 Watts of power is announced with an expected 2nd quarter 2022 delivery date.