Organic Online Discussions: Saving Time and Increasing Engagement (Faculty Focus)

"I used to dread online discussions as much as many students do. However, after implementing a simple change, I was as eager to join my online discussions as I was to talk with my students in classroom conversations. The modification is easy: I adjusted the structure of my online discussions from students starting threads (you know the drill, post-and-reply-to-two) to the instructor starting them, which creates a more organic discussion structure similar to classroom conversations. This simple modification, along with asking open-ended questions from the deep end of Bloom’s Taxonomy, creates discussions that support student learning and engagement with the material and each other."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sometimes, it all comes down to structure. Read how a small shift can change the tenor of online discussions, fostering deeper student engagement and keeping topics more relevant.