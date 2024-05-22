Oregon State University Turns to Clear-Com to Enhance Collaboration

Opening its doors in March 2022, Oregon State University‘s Patricia Valian Reser Center for the Creative Arts, known as PRAx, was conceptualized to be a crossroads of arts and STEM education. Recently, Professional Audio Designs installed Clear-Com‘s communication products throughout the new facility, enhancing collaboration and performance capabilities.

The PRAx building represents Oregon State University’s commitment to fostering interdisciplinary learning and creativity. Designed to seamlessly blend science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), PRAx offers students a unique space to explore the nexus of these disciplines.

[HETMA Announces New Board of Directors and Chairpersons]

Clear-Com plays a pivotal role in facilitating communication and coordination within PRAx’s diverse spaces. With 65 Clear-Com products distributed across the black box theater, recital hall, the lobby and backstage, the building is equipped to support a wide range of performances and activities.

“Clear-Com’s products provide the flexibility and reliability needed to support the school’s diverse programming,” remarked Brandon Gardner, engineer at Professional Audio Designs. “Whether it’s coordinating backstage logistics or facilitating communication during performances, Clear-Com’s solutions are integral to the school’s operations. By seamlessly integrating Clear-Com products into this cutting-edge facility, we’re helping to empower the next generation of artists, engineers, and innovators.”

The Arcadia Central Station, serving as the central hub of the system, has been seamlessly integrated into the recital hall, facilitating fast setup and configuration of FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless System and HelixNet Digital Network Partyline System user stations. The FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless System was strategically deployed in both the black box theater and the recital hall, ensuring uninterrupted communication during critical operations such as live performances. Additionally, the HelixNet Digital Network Partyline System has been meticulously installed both backstage and in the lobby, providing intuitive management and scalability for backstage communications. Each product’s installation has been tailored to meet the specific communication needs of each venue within the PRAx building, ensuring seamless operations and enhanced user experience.

[How to Collaborate on Collaboration]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We’re excited to be part of this transformative project at Oregon State University,” said Jay Wallace, Clear-Com’s senior regional sales manager of the Pacific Northwestern, Canada and Latin America. “Clear-Com’s innovative communication solutions are perfectly aligned with PRAx’s vision of fostering collaboration and creativity across disciplines.”

As PRAx welcomes students, faculty, and the community, Clear-Com’s suite of products is poised to foster collaboration, creativity, and excellence in arts and STEM education within the facility.