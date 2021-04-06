Optoma Partners with Vizetto to Improve Remote Meetings

The What: Optoma has announced a partnership to offer Vizetto’s Reactiv SUITE solutions on Optoma’s Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs). Reactiv SUITE is an ecosystem of software products designed to improve remote meetings.

The What Else: Reactiv SUITE’s Digital Table feature allows users to present any combination of content including pictures, decks, documents, videos, or web sites. The software also allows professionals to share content, have non-linear interactions with remote participants, fluidly pull up content and media, engage in discussions, and visually markup documents. Through the platform’s interactive features, individuals can creatively communicate their message and engage audiences as opposed to presenting static data and images using antiquated screensharing.

The Reactiv SUITE Windows-based software is a one-year bundled solution on Optoma’s Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels, featuring 4K UHD resolution, anti-glare glass, fingerprint-resistant panel, a 178-degree wide-viewing angle, and cTUVus Eye Comfort Certification for low-blue light and flicker-free operation. The Creative Touch IFPs also come with precise dual-tip pens that mimic a real whiteboard experience for easy annotation.

“Our Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels are built with intuitive features to provide flexible solutions for the corporate and education market segments,” said Simon Jonas, commercial category manager at Optoma Europe. “By partnering with Vizetto and incorporating the Reactiv SUITE software, we are able to offer an elevated engagement solution that drives significant value to our customers.”

“The Optoma team is as dedicated as we are in providing solutions to increase engagement with customers, internal team members, and suppliers using innovative new technologies like Reactiv SUITE,” said Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto. “The combination of Optoma’s innovative hardware coupled with Reactiv SUITE will deliver a completely integrated solution that dramatically reduces Zoom fatigue to customers worldwide.”

The Bottom Line: Reactiv SUITE features Reactiv STAGE, which enables participants to present, visually markup, and arrange and compare any documents; and Reactiv SCRIBBLE, which allows users to write, illustrate, type, and share complex layouts to convey ideas creatively and effectively.