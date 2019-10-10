Optoma Now Shipping Compact 4K UHD ProScene ZK507

The What: Optoma has begun shipping the ProScene ZK507, a compact, mid-range 4K UHD laser projector with 5,000 lumens of brightness.

The What Else: Featuring the company’s DuraCore Laser light source, theProScene ZK50 features a 300,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR10 and HLG color compatibility, while providing up to 30,000 hours of operation in Eco mode. To ease installation, it features vertical lens shift, 1.6x optical zoom, and a 12V trigger, along with a compact size, light weight, and quiet operation. RS-232C and LAN connectivity also enable integration and control with industry standards.

“The Optoma ZK507 is a standout addition to our line of market-leading 4K UHD laser projectors, providing high brightness, incredible color, and strong reliability in a compact design,” said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. “Incredible image quality, high brightness, and built-in installation features are a staple of Optoma ProScene projectors, giving our customers and partners the confidence that our products will provide quality, long lasting performance.”

The Bottom Line: The Optoma ZK507 joins the company’s other 4K and laser light source projectors introduced this year, including the ZK1050, ZK750, and CinemaX P1. Its combination of features makes the ZK507 well suited for use in higher education, corporate environments, and other professional installations.

The Optoma ZK507 is available now for an MSRP of $3,999 at authorized retailers.