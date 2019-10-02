Optoma Introduces 406 Projector Series for Education and Government Applications

The What: Optoma has announced its 406 series of compact 1080p and WUXGA laser light source projectors.

The What Else: The Optoma ZU406 and ZH406 deliver 4,500 lumens of brightness and feature WUXGA and 1080p resolution respectively, with two 15-watt stereo speakers for all-in-one performance. For those who need a more adaptive throw, the ZH406ST 1080p projector offers a short throw with 4,200 lumens and two 10-watt speakers, ideal for GovEd needs.

All three Optoma 406 series projectors are compact in size, low in weight and quiet in operation. Equipped with vertical lens shift, four corner correction, and 360-degree and portrait mode operation, the Optoma ZU406, ZH406 and ZH406ST enable simple and flexible installations. Additionally, a laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30,000 hours of low-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation.

Optoma 406 series feature a contrast ratio of 300,000:1 with Extreme Black enabled and are HDR10 and HLG compatible. HDMI and VGA inputs provide connectivity to high-quality 4K HDR digital video or legacy analog video sources while LAN and RS-232 enable control via Crestron, Extron, AMX, or Telnet.

“We continue to see education and government as important channels that not only need great image, text, and video reproduction, but a brightness that can withstand ambient light, and robust reliability to ensure a return on their investment,” said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma. “We continue to innovate and expand our laser offerings to drive affordability and reliability for industries and channels that we know not only expect it, but need it.”

The Bottom Line: With 4K HDR image processing and simplified features to meet the needs of pro AV installations in education, government, and corporate settings, the Optoma ZU406, ZH406, and ZH406ST are well suited for nearly any mid-size projection environment.

All three models are available now through authorized dealers.