Optoma Hires Sam Malik

Optoma has brought on industry veteran Sam Malik as senior director of pro AV sales. Malik draws from over 20 years of experience in the display industry, having previously worked with Aurora Multimedia, Proxima Displays, Premier Mounts, Sanyo, Toshiba, and Vivitek.

Sam Malik

According to Optoma, Malik’s deep industry experience in sales, marketing, and product development across all facets of the display industry ideally position him to help drive this market segment for Optoma Technology across higher education, houses of worship, rental and staging, and corporate environments.

Malik started his career as a direct sales manager for CompUSA. This was followed by 14 years as the director of national sales and marketing for Toshiba America where he oversaw the launch of the business unit and developed distribution channels in North and South America.

"I am excited for the opportunity to assume this key role with Optoma Technology, a clear leader in the display market,” said Malik. “I look forward to putting my experience and relationships to work to further establish Optoma as the technology and innovation leader in the presentation industry, and pro AV channel."

"Sam is a proven industry leader, and a great fit for the Optoma sales team,” said Maureen Schmidt, vice president of sales, Optoma Technology. “His depth of experience and comprehensive background in presentation and display technology makes him suited for this position. We look to his leadership skills to provide the direction needed to effectively grow our pro AV channel."