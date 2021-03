"Annual survey data published Thursday by the higher education resource website BestColleges.com suggests that many students and administrators are receiving favorably the online education format that many institutions have defaulted to during the pandemic."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't be too hard on online learning. According to a recent survey BestColleges.com conducted in the fall, nearly three-quarters of college students thought it measured up to on-campus alternatives.