Online Education and Authentic Assessment (Inside Higher Ed)

"It’s been more than a month since the coronavirus crisis drove higher education online, along with much of the rest of the U.S. workforce. As April turns into May, the focus in many college and university classrooms will necessarily shift from how to conduct class virtually to how to most effectively and authentically assess student learning online."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Successful assessment in online learning requires some rethinking, just as successful teaching differs from it's classroom counterpart when it shifts online. Authenticity can go a long way in preventing cheating in online exams.