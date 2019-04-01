ONELAN and Synnex Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement

ONELAN has entered a strategic North American distribution agreement with Synnex Corporation.

The agreement gives Synnex's network of resellers and integrators access to ONELAN’s enterprise-level digital signage offerings and Reserva room scheduling displays. In addition, customers can rely on the expertise of the Synnex VisualSolv group, which delivers value-added services and support to meet the demand for robust, immersive experiences that incorporate digital signage in commercial, institutional, and public spaces.

"This agreement supports a dynamic shift within the digital signage market as the AV and IT sectors continue to converge," said Hugh Coghill-Smith, chief commercial officer, ONELAN. "As a strong leader in their field, Synnex was the obvious choice for us to serve the IT sector, and we’re delighted to be working with them.”

"We are pleased to add ONELAN to our portfolio to help meet the growing demand for enterprise-grade digital signage solutions across a number of vertical markets," said Sandi Stambaugh, vice president, product management, Synnex Corporation. "The ONELAN offering, along with our team's industry expertise, will benefit a range of customers—from those who are AV-centric to those who have traditionally focused solely on IT."