On Next-Gen Audio: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

While video technologies are often top of mind, the most critical element of any conference room remains the audio. We’ve all experienced how a meeting can be suddenly unproductive if there is an echo, if someone’s audio drops out, or, even worse, if the screen freezes and both audio and video experience disruption. Therefore, when it comes to AV or IT integration in any collaborative meeting space, audio should be the first concern. Getting the “first mile” right is key; by choosing the right audio technology in your meeting space, participants can be heard clearly.

Collaboration between AV and architects can minimize the troubleshooting and long-term risk of audio dropouts, echoes, or other videoconferencing challenges. " —David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

To ensure the most acoustically sound room for collaboration, planning for audio in the design phase of a meeting space and connecting AV and architect teams early on are highly recommended. Planning a space for productive audio conferencing requires a clear vision of the space’s primary use cases, size, and the end user’s workflow. The collaboration between AV and architects in the planning phase for a conferencing space can minimize the troubleshooting and long-term risk of audio dropouts, echoes, or other videoconferencing challenges.

Whether planning a new meeting space or revamping an existing one, deliberate decisions should be made with the end users and use cases in mind. Whether a space will be used for two- or 20-person meetings—how often video will be needed and what type of presentations or sessions will take place in the space can help determine whether a soundbar, a ceiling microphone(s), or a combination of these solutions would make the most sense; and whether features like voice lift or beamforming technology will be needed to maximize the audio. To help streamline this process Sennheiser offers its Room Planner configuration tool, a free, browser-based platform, which lets AV teams map out their space and identify the best solutions for their environment.

[15 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Streaming]