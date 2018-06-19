Ohio University Partners with ANC on New Center-Hung Display for Convocation Center

Ohio University plans to have ANC install a new center-hung display for its Convocation Center. With a capacity of over 13,000 seats, the Convocation Center is home to Ohio Bobcats basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and other special events.

The rectangular center-hung display consists of four 6mm LED displays, allowing an optimal viewing experience for all fans within the arena. The displays include:

Two 6mm side screens measuring 11.34’ high by 21.42’ wide.

Two 6mm end screens measuring 9.45’ high by 14.49’ wide.

“Looking to offer an unmatched experience for our students, alumni, and fans, ANC was the ideal choice to help us replace and upgrade our existing LED technology within the Convocation Center, “said Jim Schaus, director of athletics. “The new center-hung will provide fans with live game video, statistics, and interactive content to help elevate the gameday environment.”

Along with the center-hung displays, ANC will install a comprehensive audio system to provide an engaging and immersive experience for fans. Work is currently underway to begin reinforcing the Convocation Center roof to hold the display. The center-hung is expected to be operational in mid-August.

“ANC has a number of long-standing venue partnerships in Ohio and is proud to partner with Ohio University Convocation Center on their new center-hung display,” said Dave Watroba, vice president, sales. “Utilizing industry leading technology, the new center-hung will provide a unique entertainment environment unlike any other in the region.”

ANC selected Mitsubishi Electric Power Products’ Diamond Vision System Division’s XL Series for each of the displays at the Convocation Center. ANC’s technical and engineering divisions work directly with Mitsubishi, providing manufacturing supervision, custom display designs, and product quality assurance prior to shipping the displays to ensure an efficient installation based on the Center’s event schedule. The displays and audio system will also be controlled by ANC’s vSOFT control system.