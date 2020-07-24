Nureva Releases Console for Remote Monitoring and Management of its Audio Systems

The What: Nureva Console, a cloud-based platform that makes it easy for organizations to manage their Nureva audio conferencing systems across multiple locations, is now available.

The What Else: The remote management is done from a single, secure dashboard that eliminates the need for IT managers to physically visit meeting rooms to configure and monitor their audio systems. Nureva Console combines a client application that installs on meeting room computers with a cloud-based dashboard that can be accessed from anywhere. Together, they provide an intelligent, easy-to-use platform to enroll, configure, and maintain every Nureva audio system.

Through the Nureva Console dashboard, IT managers can easily manage their Nureva audio systems across multiple locations. Dashboard information include default device status, room name, firmware version, power status, and system details.

The Bottom Line: When customers enroll their Nureva audio system through Nureva Console, they will receive an additional year of warranty at no extra cost. A two-year warranty extension is also available to purchase.



Nureva Console is available to all Nureva audio conferencing customers at no additional cost. Customers can download the Nureva Console client here.