Almo to Distribute Nureva Conferencing Products in U.S.

Nureva and Almo Professional A/V have announced a U.S. distribution agreement; Almo will work with its integrators, dealers, and consultants to accelerate adoption of Nureva’s audio conferencing product line throughout the United States.

[AV Integration Distributor Guide]

“Nureva is one of the first companies to offer a room-based audio solution that successfully combines ease-of-use, simplified deployment, and flexible room coverage at a reasonable price point,” said Rob Ziv, vice president of business development and strategy, Almo Professional A/V. “Nureva products are now part of the Almo Sound Options professional audio group, which provides a curated portfolio of audio products combined with the audio-specific sales, technical and engineering expertise needed to complete a successful AV installation through a single source.”

“Almo is a highly reputable AV distribution company, and we are excited to work with them to accelerate adoption of our products in business and higher education,” added Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “With their renowned expertise and solid distribution experience, we expect that Almo will build on our success and substantially grow our channel beyond our established channel.”

