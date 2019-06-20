Nureva Adds Device Management to Room Manager Software

The What: Nureva has added device management to Nureva Room Manager software, enabling IT and systems administrators to remotely manage settings used to configure HDL300 audio conferencing systems and the Nureva Wall.

The What Else: Nureva has made this addition in response to customers deploying large numbers HDL300 systems and Nureva visual collaboration solutions in meeting rooms and classrooms across multiple spaces and locations. Device management now gives them a quick and efficient way to manage all products through Nureva Room Manager software, saving staff time and room downtime otherwise required to manually update their systems.

“We have been very excited to see the growth in larger-scale deployments of our solutions as customers experience the unique value our products deliver,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The addition of device management will make it easy for IT staff to manage these deployments efficiently and effectively regardless of their location.”

The Bottom Line: This provides customers with a more efficient and immediate way to schedule and install the latest software and firmware updates and adjust settings on their Nureva products.

Nureva device management is available with the June 2019 release of Nureva Room Manager software, at no additional cost to HDL300 and Nureva Wall customers.