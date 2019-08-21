Nudging Doesn't Scale Nationally (Inside Higher Ed)

"Nationalized 'nudge' campaigns that shower students with emails and text messages to encourage them to apply for federal financial aid do not budge enrollment rates, as education researchers may have hoped based on the past success of smaller-scale outreach."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While smaller-scale nudging campaigns have been successful, this national push to encourage students to file their FAFSA applications didn't prompt increased numbers. Perhaps more personalization is needed for nudging campaigns to work at scale.