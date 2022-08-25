NSI Industries Appoints First Electrical Division President

NSI Industries announced the appointment of industry veteran Joe Saganowich as the company’s Electrical Division president. This is a new position created to support the company’s rapid growth in the electrical market.

“During the past three years, NSI has experienced unparalleled growth and terrific momentum within our electrical division with key acquisitions as well as a number of new product launches,” explained G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO of NSI Industries. “As such, we needed not only to create a new position to lead this division, but to recruit a proven industry leader to fulfill this role, as well. Joe has deep experience in the electrical and manufacturing industries, making him the ideal choice to take on this responsibility and to continue to grow, develop, and direct our Bridgeport, Polaris, Tork, Metallics, and Remke brands. We are pleased to have him as part of the NSI leadership team.”

Joe Saganowich (Image credit: NSI Industries)

Saganowich joins NSI from IDEAL Industries, where he held positions as vice president of sales and marketing for IDEAL’s North American Electrical Group. He also has worked as vice president and general manager of SK Hand Tool, a division of IDEAL, and was its Southeast regional sales manager for the electrical group. Saganowich, who has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University, has led sales teams for commercial and industrial lubrications groups of Pennzoil-Quaker State Products, SouthChem, and SUNOCO.

“NSI’s corporate model and impressive overall growth made my decision to join the team an easy one,” said Saganowich, who will report directly to Schrotenboer as part of the NSI leadership team. “NSI’s electrical division is home to many of the industry’s leading brands, which creates many new and exciting opportunities. I am looking forward to helping guide the division to continued prosperity.”