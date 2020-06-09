NSCA's Pivot to Profit Goes Virtual

Given travel concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSCA will host its Pivot to Profit event in an online environment on Sept. 22-23; the conference was originally scheduled to take place in Rosemont, IL.

The theme for 2020's event is "Accelerating Change to Reboot Your Business.” The event will kick off with an opening session titled "The Leadership Challenge During the Most Unpredictable Time Ever" which will discuss how to staff to effectively meet client expectations, how to deliver advanced services in uncertain times, and how and where to find revenue to finish this year strong and go into 2021 stronger.



Registration for the two-day event is $99. For more information, contact NSCA at 800.446.6722 or visit nsca.org/p2p_2020.