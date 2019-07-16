NSCA Ignite Golf Tour Hits Texas

On Mon., Sept. 23, the NSCA will host a charity golf event at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, TX. The event will raise money for NSCA’s Ignite program—an initiative to attract, engage, and encourage students to join the commercial technology industry.

“The NSCA’s Ignite Golf Tour is one of our largest annual fundraisers. Every dollar earned goes to help the foundation with things like intern stipends, scholarships, and education” said Kelly Perkins, education foundation program director, NSCA. “We could not do this without the support of the industry and AV professionals like Nate Ross of AVI Systems who is the mastermind behind this event and keeps it going year after year.”

The event will be a scramble golf tournament where each player hits a tee shot. The team selects the best shot to play and proceeds with the structure until the ball is holed.

The Midwest charity golf event, held earlier this year in Prior Lake, MN, raised over $16,000 for NSCA’s Ignite program.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit avisystems.com/nsca-ignite-golf-tour.