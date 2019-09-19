North Carolina State University to Study 5G and Drones (Center for Digital Education)

"North Carolina State University will be the new home of a National Science Foundation-funded center to study the implementation of advance wireless infrastructure and drones, the university said Wednesday."—Source: Center for Digital Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

5G has been generating a good deal of buzz, with the potential for faster connections and improved bandwidth, and there is still so much to explore with drones. Thanks to millions of dollars in funding from NSF and an industry consortium, this center at NC State will study how 5G can improve the capabilities of drones.