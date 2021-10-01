Norfolk State to Provide Every Student with Apple Devices, Training in App Development (Campus Technology)

"Norfolk State University has announced it will provide all students, faculty and staff with a bundle of Apple devices as part of a new Spartan Innovation Academy program dedicated to improving access and affordability as well as giving students training in coding and app development."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The entire campus community at Norfolk State University will be connected with a suite of Apple devices, including an iPad Pro, AirPods and an Apple Pencil, and students can opt to buy the bundle when they graduate for just $1. "We know that providing access to powerful tools for learning will help ensure that our students will have a successful academic career while reducing the cost of obtaining a degree," notes Javaune Adams-Gaston, NSU's President.