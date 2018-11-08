Nobody Knows How Well Certificates Are Doing Against Degrees (Campus Technology)

"A recent analysis found major underreporting of certificate completions. Richard Garrett, chief research officer at higher education research firm Eduventures, recently examined whether the certificate was 'muscling in' on degrees. First impressions suggested that the certificate market will never reach the heights of the degree market. "—Source: Campus Technology

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Long story short, there is a lack of reliable data focused on certificate programs and how their numbers stack up against traditional degrees. One thing is for sure, the market for certificates is continuing to grow.