Niveo Professional Joins SDVoE Alliance

Niveo Professional has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

Niveo Professional networking products are only sold through specialized integrators worldwide. The product range provides installers the opportunity to deploy a variety of systems, from small private residences to large commercial installations.

“With the industry moving from analog infrastructure to full IP-based 4K integration, the need for AV-focused networking products and expertise is clear,” said Arthur de Jager, managing director at Niveo. “Our 10G switches are a natural fit with SDVoE and we look forward to working with other alliance members and SDVoE Design Partners on projects around the world.”

“Niveo Professional is a welcome addition to the SDVoE ecosystem,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Their experience with AV networking along with their commitment to supporting their channel partners will ensure integrators have a trusted ally in their quest to take full advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet to deliver 4K video without compromise.”

SDVoE technology provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.