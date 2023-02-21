Next Stop Nebula: Laser Projectors Take Guests on an Immersive 'Avatar' Journey

Christie (opens in new tab) HS Series 1DLP laser projectors brought to life the fictional planet of Nebula, enthralling audiences with immersive visuals in a dome set up within Dam Sen Cultural Park, a well-known amusement park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Titled Nebula—The Elemental Lighting Planet, this unique audiovisual showcase took place in an inflatable dome measuring 49 feet (15 meters) in diameter and 26 feet (8 meters) in height. It employed various technologies including several Christie D20WU-HS laser projectors, interactive lighting, laser effects, and realistic props to transport visitors to an exciting universe inspired by Avatar: The Way of Water. The concept was conceived and executed by Christie’s trusted partner Alta Media, which specializes in systems integration, digital content, and show entertainment technology.

"Nebula—The Elemental Lighting Planet tells the story of the four elements – air, earth, water, and fire – which are seamlessly weaved together using various technologies to create a compelling show featuring an idyllic universe, planets, and the trees of soul and life that bind everything together,” said Tai Hoang, co-founder & CEO, Alta Media. “Among the highlights of this show were projections accomplished by Christie D20WU-HS projectors installed on opposite sides of the dome. Each projector was equipped with a Navitar fisheye lens, and we were able to fill the dome with spectacular images by placing the projectors about 6 feet (1.8 meters) from the ground.”

Hoang noted that the entire production of this project from conceptualization to installation was completed within 10 working days, a feat not easily matched by systems integrators in Vietnam. “Thanks to our prior experience in large-scale, elaborate shows such as The Masked Singer Vietnam (opens in new tab) and numerous live performances, we were able to put together this elegant showcase using contents exclusively created in-house. I’m pleased that the contents are perfectly matched with the Christie HS Series projectors, which delivered eye-catching visuals that visitors both young and old can fully enjoy and appreciate during the annual Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.”

“Alta Media has outdone itself with this fascinating AV showcase that combines state-of-the-art technology, immense creativity, and masterful storytelling that captivates visitors throughout its 10-day duration," Jason Yeo, senior sales manager for Southeast Asia, Enterprise, Christie, commented. "I’m glad that the Christie D20WU-HS, with its high brightness, BoldColor Technology, compact footprint, quiet operation, and omnidirectional capabilities, has delivered an amazing spectacle that makes visitors believe they have arrived on the fictional planet of Nebula.”

Ranging in brightness levels from 7,000-20,600 lumens and resolutions including WUXGA, HD and 4K UHD, Christie HS Series offers a powerful, reliable and cost-effective option for almost any high-use application. Setting benchmarks in brightness, color accuracy, power requirements, and form factor, the HS Series pushes the envelope of what’s possible with 1DLP technology.

Colors look natural and true-to-life thanks to Christie BoldColor Technology while the onboard Christie Twist warping and blending software and optional Christie Mystique automated camera-based alignment tools make setup, alignment, recalibration and maintenance of multi-projector systems quick and easy. With their compact and lightweight form factor and omnidirectional capabilities, HS Series projectors are perfect for challenging, space-limited installations.