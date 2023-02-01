A New Christie HS Series Laser Projector Is Here—What You Need to Know

Christie (opens in new tab) is pleased to announce the 4K22-HS, the newest addition to its HS Series of laser projectors. With 22,500 lumens, the new Christie 4K22-HS sets a new industry standard for brightness in 4K UHD 1DLP projection.

The Christie 4K22-HS narrows the gap between 1DLP and 3DLP projection, making it ideal for live events and venues that require high brightness, incredible color performance, and professional features, including museums, auditoriums, and attractions, in a budget-friendly projector.

With Christie BoldColor+ technology, the 4K22-HS delivers natural and realistic colors, deeper blacks, and enhanced color uniformity. For applications that require multiple projectors, the new model features onboard Christie Twist for warping and blending, and quick and easy set-up and alignment of multiple displays.

“We’re excited to demonstrate the new 4K22-HS at ISE 2023,” said Suhan Bijai, associate product manager, Christie. “We’ll be showcasing it with our content management solution Pandoras Box for an interactive experience on the stand, demonstrating how our products are designed to work together to create powerful experiences.”

The Christie 4K22-HS is compatible with Christie Mystique, an automated camera-based alignment and recalibration software tool that saves users hours of painstaking work when installing, aligning, calibrating, and maintaining multi-projector systems, as well as the new Christie Intelligent Camera. Among several time-saving features, Christie Intelligent Camera can be used to trigger projector autofocus, automatically calibrate projector color to optimize color uniformity, and automate color and brightness matching across multi-projector arrays.

For added versatility, the 4K22-HS features active and passive polarized 3D functionality, and advanced electronics deliver frame rates at 60Hz in 4K UHD and 240Hz at 1080p. It is compatible with all WUXGA HS Series lenses.