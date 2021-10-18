Next-Generation Firewall and IPSs Offer Proactive Protection for Higher Ed Networks (EdTech Magazine)

"With increasingly destructive ransomware attacks targeting higher education, it is critical for IT leaders to strengthen their defense-in-depth design this academic year. The current threat landscape requires schools to secure remote operations as well as physical campuses."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As cyberattacks against higher-ed institutions continue to ramp up, campus IT teams are turning to intrusion prevention systems and next-generation firewalls to help keep campus data secure. "Not only do you worry about what kind of endpoints are out in the wild but you still have to pay attention to what’s happening in the on-premises environment,” notes Richard Biever, CISO at Duke University.