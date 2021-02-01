NewTek Ships Spark Plus IO Converter for 12G-SDI Over IP

The What: NewTek has announced the Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI, which encodes and decodes 12G-SDI sources to and from IP-friendly NDI at up to 2160p ultra high-definition for greater resolution, frame rates, and color fidelity catering to the most demanding of media workflows.

The What Else: The Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI connects to 12G-SDI cameras or devices, converts the video signal to NDI, and shares it with any compatible system, device, or application anywhere on the network including UHD screens, monitors, projectors, or video walls. It can also turn any legacy 12G-SDI-enabled output device like a screen or monitor into an NDI signal on the network by using the decode functionality. Setup requires just one Ethernet cable. A web-based interface allows easy configuration and monitoring from a desktop or mobile browser as well as tally support via NDI and the option to mount onto cameras.

The Spark family of converters are compatible with hundreds of systems, devices, and applications that support NDI technology. Sparks pair with the TriCaster Mini 4K and TriCaster TC1 for a configuration-free NDI experience and the flexibility to route NDI to screens.

“With Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI we are able to support the full spectrum of video production needs with the groundbreaking benefits of NDI to save producers time and money while opening up new creative possibilities,” said Barbara Spicek, president of NewTek. “This new product serves to cement the NewTek and Vizrt Group commitment to build products that allow our customers to make more stories, better told.”

The Bottom Line: NewTek Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI offers video and media production professionals a quick and easy solution to convert 12G-SDI UHD video into an IP-based media production workflow. NewTek Spark Plus IO 12G-SDI converters are available now and are priced at $1,095 USMSRP.