NewTek Launches Next-Gen TriCaster Mini With UHD and Mobile Integration

The What: NewTek has introduced the next-generation TriCaster Mini, the newest addition to the TriCaster product line of video production systems. This latest model adds UHD capability and features such as the ability to import streaming 4K video from iOS devices into a production mix over Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: NewTek)

The What Else: The plug-and-play setup of TriCaster Mini is designed to allow new video producers to get started quickly and easily work their way up to creating more sophisticated programs in resolutions up to 4K, for delivery to all of today’s screens. Also included are hundreds of entry-level and advanced production tools like built-in virtual sets, animated transition effects, replay for sporting events, streaming, recording, projecting, one-touch social media publishing, and more.

“We believe a lot of our customers for this system might not have any technical production expertise at all, so we’re trying to make it as easy as possible to get them set up and going quickly,” said Matt Allard, product marketing manager at NewTek. “So we’ve got a quick start guide that tells you what’s in the box, how to cable up your system… there’s a URL to videos that teach the basics of production. And of course, there are more advanced options as you grow in your knowledge of the machine.”

TriCaster Mini’s eight external video inputs will support any combination of compatible sources in resolutions up to 4K UHD, giving storytellers more options, more angles, and more points of view. TriCaster Mini’s four plug-and-play NDI connections with power-over-Ethernet (PoE) makes video, audio, tally, power and control as easy as plugging in an Ethernet cable. Two included input modules with PoE directly connect to existing HDMI devices, instantly upgrading them to NDI-compatible sources.

(Image credit: NewTek)

Exclusive to the new TriCaster Mini is the NDI|HX Camera Application for Mobile Devices available as a download from the Apple App store. This allows video, up to 4K UHD from an iOS device, to transmit over Wi-Fi as an NDI source and connect with TriCaster Mini systems on the network, enabling footage from iPhones to be incorporated into the production on the fly.

According to Scott Carroll, director of public relations at NewTek, the TriCaster Mini is particularly well suited for applications in education such as serving as a hub for automated lecture capture workflows and for student-run event production. The device also has potential as a communications tool in corporate environments, functioning as an adjunct to meetings and enabling the swift production of quick video messages.

The Bottom Line: Featuring UHD and enhanced production capabilities, the TriCaster Mini is designed to enable operators of all capability levels to produce high-quality content. The NewTek TriCaster Mini will be available this month with packages starting from $8,995 USMSRP.