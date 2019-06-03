NewTek Says It Will "Revolutionize AV Over IP Solutions with NDI" at InfoComm 2019

At Booth 1925 InfoComm 2019, NewTek will demonstrate what it calls a "revolutionary approach for system integrators, designers, and installers looking to modernize their capabilities using AV over IP." The company says its booth will be a living example of its groundbreaking AV solution where every asset is available and controllable from anywhere on the network using NDI, NewTek's royalty-free and resolution independent AV over IP standard.

“NDI allows anyone integrating AV over IP solutions to be far more dynamic than ever before with our own InfoComm booth demo being a great example. Every device and application we’re showing can be controlled at any touch point,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and CTO of NewTek. “Compare it to other IP-based AV solutions that send a single signal from point-to-point at a high cost and you realize you are looking at the future and it is here now.”

The booth will feature a single vertical cabinet containing 16 NewTek hardware devices and an array of cutting-edge advanced software tools designed to create, stream, publish, convert, and monitor AV content and more. Connected only to electricity and a 1Gb Ethernet local area network, these assets are controllable from any of the networked demonstration pods at the booth allowing users to access and utilize any capability or feature from any device. NewTek says the end result is "the ultimate in networked systems for AV over IP that saves time, money, space, and other precious resources while creating new possibilities for customers that previously did not exist."

To see NewTek's demonstration at InfoComm 2019, visit Booth 1925.