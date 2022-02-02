DigiBox partners with NewTek to become the company’s first UK and Ireland distributor

DigiBox will hold a range of NewTek stock in the UK to ensure quick delivery to the dealer network.

DigiBox, a value-added distributor with 25 years’ experience in broadcast, proAV and postproduction throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, announced today a new collaboration with NewTek, part of the Vizrt Group.

NewTek is the leader in IP video technology that gives every storyteller a voice through video. It is also one of the key partners of NDI, a Vizrt Group brand, and the world’s most widely adopted, royalty free IP standard. NDI enables anyone to use real-time, ultra-low latency video on existing IP video networks currently available on billions of devices.

As a long-standing, and well-established supplier in the UK and Ireland market, DigiBox is ideally placed to distribute the full portfolio of NewTek’s software-defined visual storytelling tools including the successful TriCaster family, 3Play video replay systems and PTZ cameras.

Also known as specialists in IP technologies, DigiBox have worked closely with many products that harness the power of NDI technology since its launch in 2015 and have been strong advocates of the protocols varied applications ranging from broadcast to the boardroom.

“Due to significant and sustained growth for NewTek in the UK and Ireland it was essential to work with a distributor to continue our success. DigiBox were the ideal choice to support our expansion as it allows our partners and end users local access to expedite projects as the demand for accessible, easy to use live production tools increases across various verticals including Corporate/Enterprise, Education and Live Performance to name but a few,” states Mark Coombes, Director of Sales, EMEA, NewTek.

“We are looking forward to bolstering our ability to serve these markets with NewTek solutions through DigiBox and can’t wait to showcase the inevitable ground-breaking projects that will emerge,” continues Coombes.

“NewTek are a natural fit for our portfolio,” comments Marc Risby, DigiBox Managing Director and CTO. “We are looking forward to leveraging our established network of resellers and systems integrators across a wide range of vertical markets and expanding further into the general AV and enterprise spaces to build on NewTek’s momentous growth during the pandemic.”

“DigiBox prides itself on its dedicated technical sales and skilled engineering teams who work closely to meet the challenges of today’s content producers whether it’s for a live broadcast or a corporate webinar. We believe this will strengthen NewTek’s position in the UK offering local support and professional services, enabling us to better serve customers in the region.”

