NewBay’s AV Technology Brand Now Has Global Reach

NEW YORK / LONDON — NewBay, publisher of Installation, ISE Daily, InfoCommDaily, TV Technology, and Systems Contractor News, now offers global reach with its pioneering AV technology manager and user media brand, AV Technology (AVT), and the newly launched AV Technology Europe (AVTE). The nine-year old AVT and new AVTE are premier B2B intelligence resources serving technology decision makers and AV professionals in the corporate, education, public sector, retail and hospitality, and entertainment industries.

With its recent September launch, AVTE will become the dedicated knowledge center for European end user decision makers through its digital, social, events, and premium magazine channels. The new brand’s extensive focus on education-technology content will see NewBay’s Tech & Learning UK title migrated over to the AVTE platform upon launch.

AVT continues is growing in live events with four annual AV/IT Leadership Summits across the US (New York, Denver, San Diego, and Washington, DC).

“It’s an extremely progressive time for the AV market, with so much technical and operational advance impacting the way businesses across the professional spectrum are approaching their AV and IT requirements,” said James McKeown, content director at NewBay.

“We’ve done our diligence, and are in the fantastic position of boasting the largest and most renowned portfolio of AV intelligence brands internationally. We’re excited to bring this new premium resource to market, and we look forward to working with all industry stakeholders to bring our end user readers the most informative, insightful, and enlightening product in the marketplace.”

AVT is led by editorial director Margot Douaihy who has been reporting on the integrated AV/IT industries for sixteen years. She is an education technology specialist, frequent industry keynote speaker, and an advisor at Franklin Pierce University. Douaihy was named to COLLABORATE’s List of 40 Under 40 Leaders in Collaboration and Meeting Place Intelligence in 2014.

"The recent reorganization of InfoComm into AVIXA: The Audiovisual Integrated Experience Association, and its new programming initiatives for end users, underscore the critical importance of the AV user and tech manager communities,” said Margot Douaihy. “2017 revealed that tech managers are being represented in record numbers at industry events such as ISE, and, in many ways, it is the user that is shaping the professional AV conversation. With our international reach, AV Technology and AV Technology Europe are supporting a more informed global base of AV users as they invest in equipment procurement, management, and life-cycle strategies.”

AVTE is led by editor Michael Garwood, who has recently been hired from tech start-up, Access AI, and comes with vast experience in technology publishing. Michael will work alongside content director James McKeown and managing director Mark Burton in developing the content strategy for the brand, with sales managers Gurpreet Purewal and Ollie Smith handling the commercial direction.

“We are delighted to be launching such an innovative and comprehensive resource to serve the European AV end user market,” said Mark Burton, managing director, NewBay. “NewBay’s breadth and depth in both North America and Europe provides us with a unique opportunity to establish a resource like AVTE. This new initiative will allow us yet another way to serve the growing information needs of this fast evolving market.”

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of AVTE,” said Michael Garwood, editor of AVTE. “With AV playing an increasingly intrinsic role across all industries and verticals, we feel it’s vital for IT/AV managers to have a dedicated resource catered exclusively to their needs – however simple or complex they may be. AVTE will provide that.”

AVTE was officially unveiled to AV User Group members during an event in London this month, at which AVTE was invited. It was also placed proudly at the annual PLASA Show in London, which took place in London the following week.

“The feedback from the industry has been overwhelming positive,” added Michael. “It’s been a great start, but this is just the beginning.”



Early Testimonials

"I was really impressed by the first AV Technology issue and am certainly looking forward to the next one already!" —Nottingham University

"I’m really enjoying the new magazine. The level of tech talk is just right. Things to learn but not a completely off putting and overwhelming list of kit and specs." —AV manager, Imperial War Museum

"Great first edition, I’ve subscribed already!" —Tate, London

"There’s a new kid on the AV block, and he looks cool. Congrats and welcome!" —3WMCommunications