New tech should support student and faculty needs, campus innovation officials say (EdScoop)

"Innovation allows colleges and universities to improve how they serve students and meet their needs, but it’s important that schools develop strategies to ensure technology is being used to support change and solve institutional problems, education technology officials said during a conference last month."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology for technology's sake won't benefit your institution. EdScoop underscores the importance of making sure tech solutions dovetail with a strategic plan — this way, you can make sure students and faculty are getting what they need from innovation.