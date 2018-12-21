New INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 Brings Multi-Viewer 3D to the Industry in Native 4K

The What: Digital Projection has launched its new INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 Multi-View 3D projector, which offers truly immersive, collaborative, and interactive 3D experiences. Prior to the launch of this new model, 3D technology suffered from a significant immersive limitation: each user was seeing exactly the same image, regardless of where they were positioned, according to the company.

The What Else: With Multi-View 3D projection, a single projector with ultra-fast frame rates can accommodate several viewers, each of which being individually tracked and having a view of the image that remains appropriate to their changing position. This allows the users to see and interact with each other in a truly shared, collaborative manner.

Previously, the ultra-fast frame rates required for a multi-viewer 3D system have meant sacrificing resolution—and therefore image fidelity. Unwilling to accept such a compromise, Digital Projection designed the INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 to offer both native 4K and high frame rate.

While 120 frames per second is enough for single user 3D, the INSIGHT 4K HFR 360 delivers 360 frames per second at native 4K resolution, enabling content creators to serve three independent, high-resolution 3D views with just one projector. With the addition of a second projector to the system, the number of unique user 3D views increases to six.

The Bottom Line: To ensure that the projector can be integrated into installations with ease, it works with industry standard synchronization signals for 3D active shutter glasses. Digital Projection says collaboration with a specialist manufacturer has led to glasses that can switch between the black and transmissive states in around 200μs—three times faster than other commercially available glasses.