"Despite their relatively short shelf life, the development of campus-based social media platforms isn't slowing down. Pop, the latest social media app to target students, is hoping to become the next big thing on college campuses."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Remember back to the days before Yik Yak was shut down? Well, there's a new location-centric social app on campus called Pop. But only time will tell if it can avoid the pitfalls of its predecessors.